2 killed in Israeli missile attack on Palestinian official's home in Syrian capital

Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-12 16:01:36|Editor: xuxin

Video Player Close

DAMASCUS, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- An Israeli missile attack targeted home of a Palestinian leader in Syria's capital Damascus early on Tuesday, killing two people and wounding six others, state news agency SANA reported.

Israel fired three missiles on Damascus, triggering the air defenses, which destroyed two missiles before reaching their targets.

The third one, however, hit the home of Akram Ajjouri, a commander of the Palestinian Jihad movement, killing his son and another man called Abdullah Hassan, in the Western Mazzeh neighborhood in Damascus.

There is no information about Akram Ajjouri, whether he was among the wounded or not.

The targeted building is a three-storey apartment near the Lebanese embassy in Western Mazzeh.

The security cordoned off as the building was heavily damaged.

Witnesses told Xinhua that a loud explosion was heard in Damascus, followed by a second less severe explosion, and electricity was cut off in the area.

Manar Hussaini, a man from the targeted neighborhood, told Xinhua that at around 4 a.m. local time (0600 GMT), the residents woke up to the rattling sounds of explosions.

"We heard three strikes in very short intervals and the explosion turned out to be huge as many houses were damaged, which is very strange in this residential area," Hussaini said.

Nafe Ahmad, another man from Western Mazzeh, told Xinhua that children were horrified by the powerful sound in the early morning.

Israel has carried out countless attacks on Syrian soil, targeting positions of the Lebanese Hezbollah and Iranian-backed militias.