Bangladeshi president arrives in Nepal for four-day visit

KATHMANDU, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- President of Bangladesh M Abdul Hamid arrived in Kathmandu on Tuesday for a four-day official goodwill visit.

Nepali Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Raghubir Mahaseth and senior government officials received Hamid at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. He was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the airport.

The Bangladeshi president is visiting Nepal at the invitation of his Nepali counterpart Bidya Devi Bhandari.

In the course of the visit, Hamid will hold talks with Bhandari on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.