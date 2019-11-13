UAE energy giant inks deals with BP, Total on gas supply

Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-13 00:18:49|Editor: Mu Xuequan

DUBAI, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), the state-owned oil company of the United Arab Emirates, announced on Tuesday the conclusion of supply agreements on its liquefied natural gas (LNG) production with subsidiaries of BP and Total in the first quarter of 2022, official news agency WAM reported.

"With these new supply agreements, ADNOC has shown that it can react quickly and decisively to changing market conditions while ensuring the security and quality of delivery," said Fatema Al Nuaimi, CEO of ADNOC LNG, a unit of ADNOC.

"With the support of our shareholders, we have maximized access to new markets with strong LNG growth potential," she added.

As the first LNG exporter in the Middle East, ADNOC LNG has been a reliable supplier of gas to global markets for over 40 years.