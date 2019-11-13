British stocks up 0.50 pct Tuesday

Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-13 02:36:35|Editor: huaxia

Video Player Close

LONDON, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- British stocks rose on Tuesday, with the benchmark FTSE 100 Index up by 0.50 percent, or 36.90 points, to close at 7,365.44 points.

EVRAZ, a multinational vertically integrated steel making and mining company, soared 4.02 percent, the top gainer of the blue chips. M&G and Aveva Group increased by 3.72 percent and 3.52 percent, respectively.

DCC, an international sales, marketing and support services group, was the worst performer in the blue chips, with its shares losing 6.21 percent. Fresnillo, a Mexican-based precious metals mining company, dropped 4.63 percent. Ocado Group, an online grocer, fell 2.50 percent. Enditem