Ex-PM Sharif allowed to receive treatment abroad: Pakistani gov't

ISLAMABAD, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Pakistani government on Wednesday decided to allow former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for treatment under the condition that he submits surety bond, a cabinet minister said.

Sharif, a three-time prime minister of the country, is presently serving a seven-year jail term over corruption charges.

A court last month granted interim bail to Sharif for eight weeks over health problems.

Law Minister Barrister Farogh Naseem told a news conference here on Wednesday evening that a committee under the federal cabinet has granted permission to Sharif to go abroad for four weeks to get treatment.

Sharif's name was on the Exit Control List and that is the reason he could not travel abroad for treatment without the government's permission.

Naseem said that Shahbaz Sharif, the younger brother of Nawaz Sharif, had submitted an application with the government for seeking permission for Nawaz Sharif to proceed abroad.

"We studied several medical reports of Nawaz Sharif and found that he is seriously sick," said the law minister, adding that the government will issue a permission letter later on Wednesday and it is up to Nawaz Sharif when he leaves Pakistan.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar said on the occasion that Sharif will have one time waiver for going abroad and that he will return after four weeks.