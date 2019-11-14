Moldovan parliament approves minority technocratic cabinet

Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-14 19:54:42|Editor: xuxin

BUCHAREST, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Moldovan parliament approved on Thursday the minority technocratic cabinet formed overnight by career economist Ion Chicu amid a sudden political crisis, according to news reports reaching here from Chisinau, capital of Moldova.

Chicu's cabinet was voted by 62 MPs, all from the two largest parliamentary groups of Socialists and Democrats who cumulatively have 66 seats in the 101-seat one chamber parliament.

President Igor Dodon is to call the members of the new cabinet to sign the decrees of appointment later in the day.

The new cabinet consists of 11 members, including two deputy prime ministers. The cabinet structure is not much different from the previous one.