China's home prices see slower growth in October

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Home prices in 70 major Chinese cities remained generally stable with slower month-on-month growth in most of the cities in October, official data showed Friday.

New home prices in four first-tier cities -- Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou -- increased 0.1 percent month on month in October, 0.3 percentage points lower than the previous month, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

In 31 second-tier cities, new home prices rose 0.5 percent in October from September, 0.1 percentage points lower than the previous month.

New home prices rose 0.6 percent in 35 third-tier cities in October from September and the growth pace was 0.2 percentage points lower than the previous month.