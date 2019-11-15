Chinese premier to discuss economy with int'l institutions leaders

Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-15 18:37:35|Editor: huaxia

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will hold a roundtable meeting with leaders of six major international economic and financial institutions in Beijing on Nov. 21, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said on Friday.

The six leaders are World Bank Group President David Malpass, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, World Trade Organization Deputy Director-General Alan Wolff, International Labor Organization Director-General Guy Ryder, Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development Secretary-General Angel Gurria and Financial Stability Board Chairman Randal Quarles.

They will discuss topics such as the situation of the global economy, macroeconomic policy coordination, promoting China's economic growth with a higher level of opening up and global economic governance reform.

It will be the fourth roundtable meeting for Li and leaders of the six institutions.