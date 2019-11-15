5 suspects arrested in connection with fatal Halloween party shooting in N. California

Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-15 18:48:53|Editor: xuxin

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Five suspects were arrested during police raids in four Bay Area cities on Thursday for involving in a deadly Halloween party shooting in a Northern California city last month, the Contra Costa Sheriff's office said.

Four of the suspects, in their 20s or 30s, were arrested on charges of murder and conspiracy without bail, while the fifth was a 21-year-old man from Vallejo city, who was detained as an accessory with a bail of 500,00 U.S. dollars, the police said.

The five people were linked to the Halloween shootout at a party attended by more than 100 persons in an Orinda house rented out on the online rental platform Airbnb, which killed five revelers and injured several others.

The arrests came nearly two weeks after the shooting, which occurred late on the evening of Oct. 31 at the Airbnb rental. The police have not disclosed any details about the motives of the shooting since the fatal incident took place last month.

They said Thursday that two of the victims killed at the party "were themselves armed, which may have played a role in this tragedy."

After the shooting, the rental firm Airbnb said on Nov. 2 that it will ban unauthorized party houses immediately.