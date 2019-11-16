At least 2 shot in high school in U.S. state New Jersey

Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-16 14:50:02|Editor: Wang Yamei

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- At least two people were shot on Friday night by gunfire during a high school football game in the northeastern U.S. state of New Jersey, police said.

One victim is a "young juvenile" and the other is a young male, said Pleasantville Police Chief Sean Riggin, adding that both were "seriously injured."

Police were called around 8:38 p.m. (1338 GMT) while the Pleasantville High School team was hosting Camden High School, according to a CNN report.

Local police have not said if they have any suspects in custody.