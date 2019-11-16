Angola's main opposition party elects new leader

Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-16 16:48:33|Editor: Shi Yinglun

LUANDA, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Angola's main opposition party on Friday elected Adalberto da Costa Junior as its new leader.

Costa Junior, 57, takes over from Isaias Samakuva, becoming the third leader of the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA) founded by Jonas Savimbi. The event was attended by some 1,150 delegates.

The politician, currently the party's parliamentary leader, was born in Chinjenje, central Huambo province and holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from the Higher Institute of Engenharia do Porto and Public Ethics at the Italian Pontifical Gregorian University.

He joined UNITA in 1975 and was a representative of his party abroad from 1989 to 2002 in Portugal, Spain and Italy.