Interview: Philippine columnist stresses need to end violence in China's Hong Kong

MANILA, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chaos is destroying Hong Kong and even threatening the stability of the Asia-Pacific region, said a Philippine columnist on Friday, calling for an end to violence and restoration of order in the city.

"All sectors of that city, not just government and the police, should unite to express outrage against the vicious cycle of violence and end the chaos," Wilson Lee Flores, columnist of The Philippine Star newspaper, told Xinhua in an interview.

Describing the ongoing violent activities in Hong Kong as "destructive" and "well-orchestrated," he said the escalating sadistic violence and some even terroristic acts of destroying subways, smashing shops, firebombing banks, harming civilians, vandalizing, and disrupting life and commerce in Hong Kong must be stopped.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said the most pressing task for Hong Kong at present is to bring violence and chaos to an end and restore order.

Xi made this clear stance of the Chinese government on Hong Kong's situation while he was attending the 11th BRICS summit in Brasilia, capital of Brazil, on Thursday.

Flores said he completely agrees with Xi's statement on Hong Kong.

"Without restoring social order, it would be difficult to implement the sweeping socio-economic reforms urgently needed to continuously revitalize Hong Kong in the fast-changing new world order," he said.

The analyst warned that without putting a decisive end to the chaos, Hong Kong's vibrant, free market and globally-competitive economy would not be able to sustain the past 22 years of prosperity under the "one country, two systems" policy.

Mobocracy is definitely not democracy and violence is not freedom of expression but flagrant and atrocious trashing of the rule of law, he added.

Chaos in the strategically and financially important Hong Kong is also a danger to the stability and economic progress of the whole Asia-Pacific region, Flores said.