China issues bonds worth 3.1 trln yuan in October

Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-17 14:15:08

BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- The value of bonds issued in China last month totaled 3.1 trillion yuan (about 443 billion U.S. dollars), down from 3.7 trillion yuan in September, official data showed.

Treasury bond issuance stood at 372.2 billion yuan, while local government bond issuance was 96.5 billion yuan, according to the People's Bank of China.

Financial bonds issued last month were valued at 418.8 billion yuan, and corporate debenture issuance was 762.3 billion yuan.

By the end of October, total bonds outstanding reached 96.6 trillion yuan, showed the data.