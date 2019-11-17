China's bicycle industry reports output drop in first three quarters

Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-17 14:54:42|Editor: ZD

Video Player Close

BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's bicycle output stood at nearly 30 million in the first three quarters of this year, down 7.6 percent year on year, according to official data.

The output of electric bikes climbed 20.2 percent from a year ago to reach 20.9 million in the January-September period, showed data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

In September alone, bicycle output dropped 4.3 percent year on year to 3.37 million, while the output of electric bikes rose 31 percent year on year to 3.16 million.

China's bicycle manufacturers above designated size saw their revenue fall by 1.4 percent year on year to 35.72 billion yuan (about 5.1 billion U.S. dollars) in the first nine months, with their profit surging by 92.1 percent to 1.23 billion yuan.

During the same period, electric bike makers reported a total profit of 2.06 billion yuan, up 16.9 percent year on year, said the ministry.