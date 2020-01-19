Inner Mongolia sees foreign trade growth in 2019

Source: Xinhua| 2020-01-19 15:00:52|Editor: ZX

HOHHOT, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- The foreign trade of northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region rose to 109.57 billion yuan (about 15.97 billion U.S. dollars) in 2019, up 5.9 percent year on year, the Hohhot customs said Sunday.

The region's exports totaled 37.68 billion yuan, down 0.4 percent year on year, while its imports increased 9.5 percent to about 71.89 billion yuan last year.

Inner Mongolia's trade with its major trade partners maintained stable growth in 2019. Its trade with Mongolia and the United States grew 7.5 percent and 19.1 percent, respectively.

In 2019, the region's trade with countries along the Belt and Road reached 71.3 billion yuan. So far, Inner Mongolia has trade exchange with 62 countries along the Belt and Road. Its trade with these countries totaled 356.62 billion yuan over the past six years.