Two sentenced for vandalism at relics site in north China

Source: Xinhua| 2020-01-19 15:11:54|Editor: huaxia

Video Player Close

HOHHOT, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- A court has sentenced and fined two people for vandalism at a key national protected relics site in northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Authorities convicted Zhang and Wang of pushing down a protection marker separating relics in the Woye Ancient Town in Uiad Front Banner. They also damaged several walls at the site, according to the local People's Court.

The court gave Zhang a three-year sentence with a five-year reprieve and a fine of 30,000 yuan (4,355 U.S. dollars). It also sentenced Wang to one year in prison with a reprieve of one year and fined Wang 8,000 yuan.

The Woye Ancient Town is one of the six famous old towns built during the Northern Wei period (386-534). It was a military town at the border.