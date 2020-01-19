Cruise liner tours popular in south China

Source: Xinhua| 2020-01-19 15:18:55|Editor: ZX

SHENZHEN, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- Cruise liner tours have become quite popular in southern China as the traditional Spring Festival holiday approaches.

In the metropolis of Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, tickets have sold out for the Costa Venezia, the first ship designed by Costa Cruises, the Italian brand of Carnival Corporation built especially for Chinese guests.

With a gross tonnage of 135,500 tonnes, the 323-meter-long Costa Venezia offers 2,116 cabins for a total of 5,260 passengers.

The vessel will depart from the Shekou cruise liner homeport in Shenzhen. Since opening in 2016, the port has welcomed 17 cruise liners from around the world and received about 1.35 million tourists.