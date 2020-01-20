China, Germany support multilateralism in resolving global issues

Source: Xinhua| 2020-01-20 13:00:49|Editor: huaxia

BERLIN, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy, Yang Jiechi, met here on Sunday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, with both sides pledging to support multilateralism in addressing international issues.

Yang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, headed a delegation to attend the Berlin Conference on Libya.

Facing a complex and changing global situation, China and Germany, as the world's two important countries, should respect each other, enhance cooperation, jointly practice multilateralism, join hands to tackle global challenges and continuously promote healthy and steady development of bilateral ties, Yang said.

Noting that China is willing to keep close high-level exchanges with Germany, Yang said the Chinese side appreciates Merkel's effort to actively push the EU to strengthen cooperation with China.

China stands ready to work with Germany and the new leadership of the EU institutions to advance the China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership.

For her part, Merkel expressed her gratitude to Xi for sending a delegation to the Berlin Conference on Libya, saying she appreciates China's support for multilateralism and international cooperation, as well as its constructive role in tackling international and regional issues.

Merkel said she will actively improve and develop Germany-China relations, and is earnestly preparing for a series of important Germany-China and EU-China political agendas for this year.

Merkel added that she will keep close contact with the Chinese side to ensure positive results.