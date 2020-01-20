Shenyang Palace Museum exhibits calligraphy scripts, paintings

Source: Xinhua| 2020-01-20 16:33:13|Editor: mingmei

SHENYANG, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition on the calligraphy scripts and paintings of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) opened in celebration of the coming Spring Festival in northeast China's Liaoning Province.

A total of 36 calligraphy scripts and paintings, including a couplet written by Emperor Qianlong, are on display at the Shenyang Palace Museum.

The calligraphy scripts and paintings, which all center around Spring, show the blessings and emotional expressions for Spring from emperors and literati in the Qing Dynasty, said Li Shengneng, curator of the museum.

The exhibition opened on Jan. 17 and will last until March 31.

In accordance with the Chinese zodiac cycle, the Year of the Rat starts on Jan. 25, 2020.