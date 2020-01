Source: Xinhua| 2020-01-20 19:28:35|Editor: huaxia

BEIJING, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping has ordered resolute efforts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus that caused cases of pneumonia.

Instructing on the work related to the pneumonia situation, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, stressed putting people's safety and health as the top priority.