Foreign political leaders speak highly of China's support for other countries in COVID-19 response (2)

BEIJING, March 20 (Xinhua) -- Foreign political leaders thanked the Communist Party of China (CPC) for sharing its experience on controlling the COVID-19 epidemic and doing what it can to help and support other countries in epidemic response.

In messages sent to the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, they said such moves fully demonstrate China's sympathy and a keen sense of responsibility as a responsible major country in the world.

Chairman of the Jamaica Labour Party Robert Montague said the current situation of China's epidemic prevention and control is stabilizing and improving, which shows that China's efforts are effective, boosting morale in fighting the virus.

Montague voiced belief that as long as the international community joins hands for active cooperation, it will be able to contain the epidemic and overcome the difficulties together.

Italian former prime minister Massimo D'Alema said the Italian people are struggling to fight the epidemic. He thanked the CPC, the Chinese government and the Chinese people for their full support and selfless help.

D'Alema said he firmly believed that, through joint efforts in fighting the epidemic, Italy and China will be able to make greater contributions to safeguarding world security and stability, and promoting global cooperation.

Maite Mola, vice president of the Party of European Left, expressed sincere gratitude and appreciation for China's support and assistance to European countries in their fight against the epidemic, saying that the mutual help between people in China and Europe demonstrates the solid friendship of the big family of human society and impels people to overcome the epidemic and move toward a brighter future.

Cai baoqiang, chairman of Association of Belt and Road Malaysia, said that China has achieved remarkable results in combating the epidemic, which other countries need to learn.

China's timely introduction of its experience in battling the virus and donation of material to Malaysia make them feel the profound and sincere friendship between the two countries, Cai said.

Cai expressed belief that the Malaysia-China friendship will become more solid after trials and hardships and the two countries will jointly open up a brighter future.