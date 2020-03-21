Cambodia reports 4 more COVID-19 cases

Source: Xinhua| 2020-03-21 09:19:35|Editor: ZD

PHNOM PENH, March 21 (Xinhua) -- Cambodia's Ministry of Health announced in a press statement late on Friday that four more people were tested positive for COVID-19, raising the total number of the confirmed cases in the country to 51.

The new patients included two Cambodian men who had returned from a mass Islamic religious ceremony in Malaysia, a local man who had close contact with a COVID-19-infected friend, and a Malaysian missionary who came to teach Islam to villagers in Kampong Cham province, the statement said.

A Cambodian patient lives in Phnom Penh, and the two other Cambodians live in Battambang province, the statement said, adding that the new patients have been put in isolation rooms in a designated hospital for treatment.

According to the statement, of the 51 total cases, 25 of them had traveled to Malaysia for the mass Islamic religious ceremony.

Among the patients in Cambodia are a Chinese national, three British nationals, 12 Malaysians, two French nationals, a Canadian man, a Belgian man, and 31 Cambodians.

The Chinese patient had recovered and returned to China, as the rest have been quarantined at hospitals for treatment, the statement said.