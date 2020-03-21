Shanghai reports 9 imported COVID-19 cases

Source: Xinhua| 2020-03-21 09:33:07|Editor: huaxia

SHANGHAI, March 21 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai reported nine newly confirmed cases of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from other countries Friday, local health authority said Saturday.

The municipal health commission said a total of 42 imported cases had been reported in Shanghai by the end of Friday, while 39 suspected imported cases are under quarantine for further confirmation.

Among the nine new cases, seven patients are Chinese citizens returning from Britain, France, Switzerland and the United States, and the other two are French from France, according to the Shanghai municipal health commission.

A total of 75 people in close contact with the patients on flights have been screened and put under quarantine.

Shanghai saw no new indigenous COVID-19 infections on Friday. The municipality has reported a total of 338 indigenous confirmed cases, 326 cases of which have been discharged from hospital and 51 remained in hospital. There were three deaths.