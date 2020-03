Source: Xinhua| 2020-03-21 10:19:59|Editor: huaxia

BEIJING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 jolted 5km ENE of Indian Hills, Nevada at 2020-03-21 01:33:35 GMT on Saturday (2020-03-21 09:33:35 Beijing Time), the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 9.1 km, was initially determined to be at 39.113 degrees north latitude and 119.7273 degrees west longitude.