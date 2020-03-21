Iran, France swap prisoners amid COVID-19 outbreak

Source: Xinhua| 2020-03-21 20:07:08|Editor: xuxin

Video Player Close

TEHRAN, March 21 (Xinhua) -- Iran and France has swapped prisoners amid COVID-19 outbreak in both countries, Tasnim news agencies reported on Saturday.

France on Friday released the Iranian engineer Jalal Ruhollahnejad who had been detained at the airport of Nice in France in 2019 over alleged violations of Washington sanctions against Tehran.

As part of the swap, Iran also released the French Roland Gabriel Marchal on Friday, who was sentenced here to five years in prison for allegedly acting against the Iranian national security.