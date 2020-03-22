Sri Lanka bans passenger arrivals at airport indefinitely

Source: Xinhua| 2020-03-22 20:55:39|Editor: xuxin

COLOMBO, March 22 (Xinhua) -- The Sri Lankan government said on Sunday that all passenger flight arrivals into the capital's Bandaranaike International Airport will be suspended indefinitely although it was announced last week that the ban will in place till March 25.

The President's Office said in a statement that to prevent imported new cases of COVID-19 into the country, the government has decided to indefinitely extend the closure of the arrival terminal at the airport.

The departure terminal will however continue to be in operation with flights to take the departing passengers. All passenger transit operations have also been suspended until further notice, the statement said.

"The government has decided to continue with these restrictions until the country returns to normalcy," it added.

Sri Lankan authorities have taken tough preventive measures over recent days as the number of COVID-19 patients rose to 80 on Sunday which includes a medical doctor and a child.

Over 200 people in the country remained under observation in hospitals while over 10,000 were put under quarantine.