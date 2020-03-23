Turkish Airlines suspends int'l flights except 5 destinations

Source: Xinhua| 2020-03-23 01:24:04|Editor: huaxia

ISTANBUL, March 22 (Xinhua) -- Turkey's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) on Sunday announced that it would suspend all its international flights, except those to five destinations as of March 27 over COVID-19 concerns.

Bilal Eksi, CEO of the THY, said on Twitter that the carrier would continue to fly to China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Russian capital Moscow, the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, and New York and Washington in the United States.

The THY would also reduce the number of its domestic flights, but cargo services would continue as normal without any interruption, Eksi added.

The action will be valid until April 17.

Turkey has already suspended flights with 68 countries to contain the outbreak of COVID-19.