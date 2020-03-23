COVID-19 deaths in U.S. surpass 400

Source: Xinhua| 2020-03-23 05:55:17|Editor: yan

NEW YORK, March 22 (Xinhua) -- The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the United States surpassed 400 by 5:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Sunday (2130 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 402 people have died from the coronavirus, and there are 32,644 confirmed cases in the country, the CSSE said.

New York state suffered most deaths in the country with 114, and 94 deaths occurred in the state of Washington.