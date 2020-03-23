Chinese mainland reports 39 newly imported COVID-19 cases

Source: Xinhua| 2020-03-23 08:27:17|Editor: huaxia

Video Player Close

BEIJING, March 23 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported 39 newly imported cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Sunday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 353, according to the National Health Commission Monday.

The commission said it received reports of 39 newly confirmed cases on the mainland Sunday, all of which were imported.

Of the 39 newly imported cases, 10 were reported in Beijing, 10 in Shanghai, six in Fujian, six in Guangdong, two in Shandong and Gansu respectively, and one in Zhejiang, Henan and Chongqing respectively, according to the commission.