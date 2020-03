Source: Xinhua| 2020-03-23 08:53:56|Editor: huaxia

WUHAN, March 23 (Xinhua) -- No new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported Sunday in Wuhan, marking the fifth day in a row of zero report as the former hardest-hit city recovers from the epidemic.

The health commission of Hubei Province, of which Wuhan is the capital, said the central Chinese province also registered zero increase in new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Hubei saw nine new deaths, all of which were in Wuhan.