Central China's Henan to build over 16,000 5G base stations

ZHENGZHOU, March 23 (Xinhua) -- Central China's Henan Province will build over 16,000 5G base stations and have 5G network coverage for all its counties by the end of this year, authorities said Monday.

The province will invest a total of 5.55 billion yuan (about 782 million U.S. dollars) in 5G development and build 16,960 5G base stations this year, said Sun Li with Henan Communications Administration.

The province will continue to deepen the integration of 5G and industries, education, medical care and automobiles to add an impetus to the economic transformation of the province, Sun added.

China has entered into a critical period of 5G network construction with more than 550,000 5G base stations expected to be put in operation nationwide by the end of 2020, according to Wang Zhiqin, deputy director of the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology.