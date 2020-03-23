COVID-19 death toll in Malaysia rises to 14 with 212 new cases confirmed

Source: Xinhua| 2020-03-23 19:07:25|Editor: huaxia

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 (Xinhua) -- A total of 14 individuals have died of the COVID-19 in Malaysia as of Monday with 212 newly confirmed cases, and the total cases of the COVID-19 in the country now stand at 1,518, according to the Health Ministry.

This marked the first time that Malaysia recorded a daily increase of newly confirmed case of more than 200.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah told a press briefing that among the new cases, at least 123 were traced to a large-scale religious event held near the capital of Kuala Lumpur from late February to early March. The number of cases in the country has spiked following the event.

Out of the total cases, 159 have been cured and discharged from hospital, while 57 are currently being held in intensive care and 27 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

Malaysia is implementing a two-week "movement control order" including closing shops and schools as well as imposing travel bans. It called for residents to stay at home in an effort to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said earlier on Monday that the government may consider extending the comprehensive restrictive measures by up to another two weeks with the announcement expected by the end of the month.

He also announced an additional allocation for the health ministry to purchase medical equipment, including ventilators, lab apparatus, personal protective equipment (PPE) and intensive care unit (ICU) equipment as well as increase manpower to fight the outbreak.