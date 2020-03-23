McDonald's closes Israeli branches due to coronavirus spread

Source: Xinhua| 2020-03-23 19:30:49|Editor: huaxia

JERUSALEM, March 23 (Xinhua) -- Fast food giant McDonald's Corporation announces on Monday closure of its branches in Israel due to the spread of coronavirus.

The company, which operates 197 branches in Israel, will operate from now on only five branches in an emergency format to provide free food to medical, police and military personnel.

On March 14, the Israeli government announced the closure of all restaurants for seating, and since then, McDonald's has offered only takeaway and delivery services.