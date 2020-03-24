Overseas Chinese offered online health advice amid COVID-19 pandemic

Source: Xinhua| 2020-03-24 13:28:24|Editor: huaxia

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- An online platform was opened Monday to offer overseas Chinese health advice on COVID-19 prevention and treatment as the fight against the virus becomes a worldwide task.

Launched by the Jack Ma Foundation and the Alibaba Foundation on China's leading mobile payment service Alipay, the platform gathers experienced medical professionals who treated COVID-19 patients in Wuhan and fought the virus on the frontlines.

The platform is also inviting volunteer health workers to join the forces and contribute to helping overseas Chinese combat the virus.

The two foundations were respectively set up by Jack Ma in his name and Alibaba Group, the leading Chinese tech giant founded by Jack Ma.