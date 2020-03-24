Xinjiang donates 380,000 masks to 8 countries

Source: Xinhua| 2020-03-24 15:41:39|Editor: huaxia

URUMQI, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has donated 380,000 medical masks to eight countries to help with the global fight against the novel coronavirus.

The masks were delivered to Pakistan, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Tunisia and Algeria.

The regional government has organized local enterprises to increase production, according to the regional portal website of ts.cn.

Customs and China Post were coordinated to ensure the timely delivery of the materials.

Xinjiang, a major cotton and textile producer in China, is home to many manufacturers of cotton-related products.