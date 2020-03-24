COVID-19 cases in Kuwait rise to 191

Source: Xinhua| 2020-03-24 17:54:19|Editor: huaxia

Video Player Close

KUWAIT CITY, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Kuwait reported two new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 191, the Health Ministry announced Tuesday.

At a press conference, the ministry's spokesman Abdullah Al-Sanad said the two cases are a Philippine national and an Indian resident who were in contact with patients who arrived from Britain.

Out of the 191 cases, 39 have recovered and 152 are still receiving treatment, he added.

There are five cases still in the ICU and 708 individuals have finished the quarantine period, the spokesman noted.

The Kuwaiti government has decided to impose a nationwide curfew to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

On March 13, Kuwait suspended all commercial flights. The government also decided to close shops, malls and barbershops.