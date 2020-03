Source: Xinhua| 2020-03-24 19:48:53|Editor: xuxin

MADRID, March 24 (Xinhua) -- A total of 514 people lost their lives to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in Spain in the last 24 hours, the Spanish Ministry of Health, Consumer Affairs and Social Services confirmed at midday on Tuesday.

The total number of deaths in Spain rose to 2,696 on Tuesday from Monday's total of 2,182, while that of confirmed cases increased to 39,373 from Monday's total of 33,089.