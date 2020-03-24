Oman announces 18 new coronavirus cases, 84 in total

Source: Xinhua| 2020-03-24 20:06:34|Editor: huaxia

Video Player Close

MUSCAT, March 24 (Xinhua) -- The Omani Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday 18 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of the cases in the country to 84.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, five cases are related to travel to the United Arab Emirates and Britain, 11 cases related to contact with previous cases, and the other two are still being investigated epidemiologically.

The statement pointed out that 17 of the infected cases have recovered.

The ministry called on everyone to observe the quarantine procedures, not to go to public places and to ensure hygiene.