4 coalition soldiers in Afghanistan test positive for COVID-19

KABUL, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Four service members of the NATO-led Resolute Support have tested positive for COVID-19, the military confirmed on Tuesday.

"We are closely monitoring and adjusting so we can protect our force while protecting the national interests of NATO Allies and partners here in Afghanistan," Resolute Support (RS) forces tweeted.

They did not reveal the nationalities of the affected soldiers under the RS policy.

The Resolute Support Mission is a NATO-led mission launched in January 2015 after NATO and U.S. forces ended their combat mission.

Around 16,000 foreign forces are currently stationed in Afghanistan for the mission to help Afghan forces in the fields of training, advising and backing them in the war on insurgents.

Some 42 COVID-19 cases and one death were reported in Afghanistan since mid last month, according to Afghan health officials.