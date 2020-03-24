Somali forces capture senior al-Shabab militant

Source: Xinhua| 2020-03-24 22:34:41|Editor: yan

MOGADISHU, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Special forces from Somali National Army (SNA) had arrested a senior al-Shabab collector in charge of tax collection in a sting operation conducted in southern Somali on Monday night.

The Ministry of Information said the elite 1st Danab Advanced Infantry Battalion captured Ibrahim Mohamed Roble, the group's tax collector and head of security in Wanlaweyn town in a sting security operation that blocked the militant's escape.

"This ensured surprise and prevented an attempted escape by the terrorist. Conducting a successful night mission is one of the hardest operations for an army to do," said the ministry in a statement issued in Mogadishu.

The ministry said the capture of the high profile al-Shabab leader comes only a few days after the SNA announced it had captured a senior al-Shabab intelligence chief, following a joint security operation conducted by SNA and AMISOM forces in Janale town in the southern region.

The ministry said the allied forces Danab are pursuing fighters of the al-Shabab, which consistently conducts acts to terrorize and intimidate the innocent civilians of Somalia.

Government forces have stepped up operations against al-Shabab extremists in the southern regions, but the militants still hold swathes of rural areas in the regions, conducting ambushes and planting landmines.