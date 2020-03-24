FINA to work with 2021 World Championships organizers after Tokyo 2020 postponement

Source: Xinhua| 2020-03-24 22:46:15|Editor: huaxia

LAUSANNE, March 24 (Xinhua) -- After the joint statement made by IOC and Japanese government to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympics amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday, the world swimming governing body FINA announced it will work with the organizers of 2021 FINA World Swimming Championships.

2021 FINA worlds is scheduled to be held from July 16-Aug. 1 in Fukuoka in Japan. The postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games could affect the upcoming swimming worlds.

In a statement, FINA said as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads, it would like to reiterate its concern for all those affected. FINA is well aware of the issues faced by aquatics athletes around the world, especially with regard to training and pool access.

"Following today's joint announcement by the IOC and Tokyo 2020 organizers, concerning the postponement of the Olympic Games for 2021, FINA will now work closely with the host organizing committee of the 2021 FINA World Championships in Fukuoka, with the Japan Swimming Federation and with the Japanese public authorities, in order to determine flexibility around the dates of the competition, if necessary and in agreement with the IOC."

FINA said its main goal is to ensure the success of its showcase event, while considering the importance of athlete well-being and maximizing opportunities for aquatics stars to compete at the highest level.

"FINA would like to express its continued and sincere gratitude to the IOC, and both the organizers of Tokyo 2020 and the Fukuoka 2021 FINA World Championships, for their very considerable efforts to bring the world together peacefully through sport," FINA statement said.