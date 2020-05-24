India's COVID-19 death toll rises to 3,867 as total cases reach 131,868

Source: Xinhua| 2020-05-24 11:57:55|Editor: huaxia

NEW DELHI, May 24 (Xinhua) -- India's federal health ministry Sunday morning said 147 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 6,767 positive cases were reported since Saturday in the country, taking the number of deaths to 3,867 and total cases to 131,868.

This is the highest one day spike in COVID-19 cases so far in the country, showed the data.

"As on 8:00 a.m. (local time) Sunday, 3,867 deaths related to novel Coronavirus have been recorded in the country," reads information released by the ministry.

On Saturday morning, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was 125,101, and the death toll was 3,720.

According to ministry officials, so far 54,441 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 73,560," reads the information.

Sunday marks the 61st straight day of ongoing Lockdown across the country announced by the Centre Government to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The Lockdown, announced on March 25, was again extended last week till May 31. The fourth phase began from Monday. Enditem