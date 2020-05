Source: Xinhua| 2020-05-24 21:59:32|Editor: huaxia

Video Player Close

RIYADH, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Saudi Arabia registered on Sunday 2,399 new coronavirus cases, increasing the total number of infections to 72,560.

The death toll increased to 390 with 11 new fatalities, the health ministry tweeted.

The overall recovered cases increased to 43,520 with 2,284 new recoveries, it said.

Saudi Arabia enforces a 24-hour nationwide lockdown during the Eid al-Fitr holiday from May 23 to 27 as part of the precautionary measures against coronavirus. Enditem