TAIPEI, May 25 (Xinhua) -- A 5.2-magnitude earthquake jolted waters off eastern Taiwan at 6:31 a.m. Monday (Beijing Time), according to the island's meteorological agency.

The epicenter, with a depth of 17.6 km, was monitored at 24.35 degrees north latitude and 121.95 degrees east longitude. The quake struck 46.7 km southeast of the island's Yilan County, while the tremor was felt in Taipei. Enditem