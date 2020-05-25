India's COVID-19 death toll rises to 4,021 as total cases reach 138,845

Source: Xinhua| 2020-05-25 13:12:13|Editor: huaxia

NEW DELHI, May 25 (Xinhua) -- India's health ministry Monday morning said 154 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 6,977 positive cases were reported since Sunday in the country, taking the number of deaths to 4,021 and total cases to 138,845.

This is the highest one day spike in COVID-19 cases so far in the country, showed the data.

"As on 8:00 a.m. (local time) Monday, 4,021 deaths related to novel coronavirus have been recorded in the country," reads information released by the ministry.

On Sunday morning, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was 131,868, and the death toll was 3,867.

According to ministry officials, so far 57,721 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 77,103," reads the information.

Monday marks the 62nd straight day of the ongoing lockdown across the country announced by the Centre Government to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The lockdown, announced on March 25, was extended for third time on May 17 till May 31. The fourth phase began from Monday. Enditem