Source: Xinhua| 2020-05-26 09:26:19|Editor: huaxia

Video Player Close

TOKYO, May 26 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. dollar changed hands around the 107.69 yen level in early deals in Tokyo on Tuesday.

As markets opened here, the dollar was quoted at 107.69-70 yen compared with 107.74-76 yen at 5 p.m. on Monday in Tokyo.

Financial markets in the United States were closed on Monday for a national holiday.

The euro, meanwhile, fetched 1.0900-0904 dollars and 117.40-44 yen against 1.0876-0877 dollars and 117.18-22 yen in late Monday afternoon trade in Tokyo. Enditem