China's Hubei reports no new confirmed COVID-19 cases

WUHAN, May 26 (Xinhua) -- No new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in central China's Hubei Province on Monday, the provincial health commission said Tuesday.

The province reported 26 new asymptomatic cases on Monday.

By Monday, Hubei had six existing confirmed COVID-19 cases, including one in severe condition and one in critical condition. The total number of asymptomatic cases under medical observation was 334 by Monday, according to the commission.

The provincial capital Wuhan started a campaign on May 14 to expand nucleic acid testing in order to better know the number of asymptomatic cases or people who show no clear symptoms despite carrying the virus.

Wuhan conducted over 6.5 million nucleic acid tests to screen novel coronavirus infections between May 14 and 23, according to the local health authority.

Hubei has so far reported 68,135 confirmed COVID-19 cases in total, including 50,340 in Wuhan. Enditem