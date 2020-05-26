Tokyo stocks close higher on hopes for economy after virus emergency lifted

Source: Xinhua| 2020-05-26 16:05:09|Editor: huaxia

TOKYO, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Tokyo stocks closed sharply higher Tuesday, on hopes for increasing economic activity in Japan after the government completely lifted the state of emergency over the coronavirus a day earlier.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 529.52 points, or 2.55 percent, from Monday to close the day at 21,271.17, marking its highest closing level since March 5.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, added 32.53 points, or 2.17 percent, higher at 1,534.73.

Air transportation, marine transportation and transportation equipment issues comprised those that gained the most by the close of play. Enditem