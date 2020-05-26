Iran allows reopening of restaurants, cafes after 2 months of closure over COVID-19

Source: Xinhua| 2020-05-26 17:11:39|Editor: huaxia

TEHRAN, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Restaurants and cafes reopened in Iran on Tuesday after over two months of closure due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Mohsen Farhadi, an Iranian deputy health minister, on Tuesday said that all the restaurants will restart their activities observing certain health protocols.

Besides, the cafes will begin their services without offering tobacco, said Farhadi in a video press conference. The use of Hukka is very popular in the Iranian tea houses and cafes.

Iran has gradually eased restrictions on economy and cultural activities since early April. The country suspended economic, sports and cultural activities since early March following the reports of first COVID-19 cases on Feb. 19. Enditem