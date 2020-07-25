Morocco threatens heavy fine, jail for not wearing mask in public

Source: Xinhua| 2020-07-25 19:36:59|Editor: huaxia

RABAT, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Morocco warned on Saturday that anyone who refuses to wear a mask in public could face a maximum fine of 140 U.S. dollars or up to three months in prison.

"Anyone who refuses to wear a mask in public will face a term of one to three months' imprisoment and a fine of between 32 dollars and 140 dollars, without excluding other severe criminal penalties," the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

This warning follows "the laxity of certain people with regard to compliance with the mandatory measures of wearing protective masks outside the home," the ministry statement noted.

Morocco registered on Friday 570 new COVID-19 cases and seven fatalities, raising the tally of infections in the North African country to 18,834 and the death toll to 299. Enditem